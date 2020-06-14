Rwanda’s leading cement manufacturer Cimerwa PPC has set ambitious targets for the next financial year and with that came a new CEO to lead the ship. But with the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, is this a setback in the company’s ambitious plans? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera sat down with the new CEO Albert Sigei for more….
Captains of Industry: Cimerwa CEO outlines future plans for the company amid COVID-19 shocks
APO
African Energy Chamber Calls on African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) Member Countries to Take Action on Supporting Oil Sector
Download logoAhead of the meeting of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) this week, the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) is urging its member countries to consider implementing its Commonsense Energy Agenda and Guidelines for the Movement and Safety of Oil Workers. While the former includes key measures for a short and medium-term recovery of the sector, the latter includes immediate actions and initiatives that, if taken, could ensure that the year is not entire
APO
Coronavirus: Ghana's COVID-19 Update 15 June 2020
New Cases - 247 Active Cases - 7652 Deaths - 54 Recoveries - 4258 Confirmed Cases - 11,964Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ghana.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update 14 June 2020
Total Cases - 582 (+41) Recovered - 322 (+0) tests - 91,151 (+3495) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 248 *Rusizi cluster continues to drive new cases; heightened vigilance is required everywhere Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14/06/2020)
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SITUATION REPORT Twenty-seven (27) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated. Today 103 RDT screening tests and 96 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 58 438 (34 332 RDT and 24 106 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 383; recovered 54, active cases 325 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20th March 2020. If your fabric mask is not d
Captains of Industry
CEO Interviews
Here’s how Volkswagen SA is lending a helping hand in Africa’s fight against COVID-19
COVID-19 hit everyone in business hard, and there has been a lot of talk in Africa about cooperation and public-private partnerships when it comes to fighting this pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to a man who is at the centre of all of this - Thomas Shaefer, Chairman and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa....
Coronavirus
Assessing the COVID-19 recovery plan for Rwanda’s construction sector
Rwanda reviewed the procedures to obtain construction permits, reducing the number of days from over 110 to less than 60 while the cost will reduce from 12 per cent to just 2.2 per cent of the building value. Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment....
Coronavirus
Why public-private sector partnerships are key to Africa’s fight against the pandemic
In this CNBC Africa Special Chris Bishop is joined from Washington DC by one of the big names in African finance and economics, who now has a key job in helping this continent survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Her name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - the former finance minister of Nigeria who was appointed by the African Union this year as a special envoy. Her job is to gather international support for Africa's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
East Africa
How history will judge Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza
When Burundians look back, some will remember their president as a man who laid the foundation for a belated political transition. Others will see his departure as good riddance. History will judge Nkurunziza as someone who brought unnecessary pain to a nation that had long suffered from political misrule, but who in death bequeathed it a golden opportunity for renewal.
Coronavirus
Why South Africa’s use of COVID-19 modelling has been deeply flawed
Unlike some countries, South Africa does not have detailed data on the dynamics of social interactions and the models presented so far do not use household survey data as a proxy.
Coronavirus
Why investing in fever screening doesn’t curb the spread of COVID-19
As lockdowns are lifted, procedures are being put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Along with physical distancing, hand sanitisation and wearing of masks, fever screening is increasingly being set up as a requirement before entry is allowed into hospitals, shops, workplaces and schools. But there are physiological and clinical reasons why fever screening simply won’t work.
International News
Can Kohl’s Survive?
CNBC -
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Kohl's closed all of its stores nationwide on March 19, and wasn't able to reopen until early May. Like many other retailers, Kohl's has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing its stock plummet more than 65%
