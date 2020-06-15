Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour
| Updated:
Related Content
Analyst Interviews
Nigeria allocates N2.9tn for debt servicing
Nigeria allocated N2.9 trillion in the revised budget for debt servicing. This comes as the Senate had earlier approved a $5.5 billion borrowing request made by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to offer N150 billion in its monthly bond auction this week. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Assessing Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 sustainability plan
Nigeria’s vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo says Africa's largest economy's GDP may fall to between minus 4.40 per cent and minus 8.91 per cent this year depending on the length of the COVID-19 induced lock-down period and the strength of Nigeria’s economic response. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
How the COVID-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s franchise sector
Many parts of South Africa’s economy partially reopened in June under level 3 lock-down, but the franchise sector remains under pressure as beauty businesses and employee sustainability remains fragile. The association is also in the works of creating an industry code which was opened for discussion by the Department of Trade & Competition Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Vera Valasis, Executive Director, Franchise Association of South Africa and Eugene Honey, Franchise Association of South Africa’s legal advisor from Adams & Adams.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Coronavirus
Digging deeper into the 2020/21 Kenyan budget
Kenya, just like her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania released her national budget last week but is the new budget some form of government bubble? George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research, joins CNBC Africa for more....
Closing Bell West Africa
How COVID-19 is shaping Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry
Meristem Securities says in the near term, lock-down measures employed worldwide could impede the ease of importing raw materials. Also, the congestion at Nigeria’s seaport has only gotten worse, posing potential risks to logistics costs. Eniola Olabode, Senior Investment Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to breakdown the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on some key pharma stocks.
Analyst Interviews
Nigeria allocates N2.9tn for debt servicing
Nigeria allocated N2.9 trillion in the revised budget for debt servicing. This comes as the Senate had earlier approved a $5.5 billion borrowing request made by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to offer N150 billion in its monthly bond auction this week. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Economy
Benedict Oramah reappointed as President of African Export-Import Bank
"We want an Africa where the foundations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) are laid expeditiously so that the 84,000 kilometres of borders that have divided us for ages can begin to come down,” said prof. Oramah
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
CEO Interviews
Rand Water CEO on delivering water to those in need during the pandemic
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of social and economic life across the world.
CEO Interviews
Here’s what the Radisson Hotel is doing to make guests feel safe amid COVID-19
For months hotels across Africa has shut down and lose money because of Covid-19. Now a few is looking into reopening their doors to re-awaken their revenue. One of them is the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, but even they say that it won’t be business as usual. Clinton Thom, General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
What the passing of president Nkurunziza means for stability in Burundi
With the passing of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi last week, the country has been thrust into a leadership vacuum.
- Advertisement -