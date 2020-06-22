Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana is today reading the final 2020/2021 budget, 60 per cent of which will be sourced domestically. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
How can African governments cushion the agricultural sector from COVID-19 shocks?
| Updated:
Related Content
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s pensions industry
Monthly data from Nigeria’s pensions industry shows that the country’s total pension fund assets stood at 10.6 trillion naira as at April this year with Federal Government Securities weighing 66.25 per cent of the total pension fund assets. The data also showed that new retirement savings account grew 85 per cent less in April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Videos
Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Videos
Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
News
Edcon creditors’ bid to halt restructuring meeting rejected by court – Reuters
The planned Monday afternoon meeting to consider the plan is going ahead according to schedule, the administrators said in a notice to affected parties. The meeting is still in session.
International News
We went inside Hong Kong Disneyland during a global pandemic | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
From the massive crowds at theme parks to the long queues for rollercoaster rides, how will attractions look like after the pandemic? CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi goes inside the reopened Hong Kong Disneyland after nearly five months since it closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
article
South Africa to oppose Airlink’s bid to halt SAA creditors meeting
“It is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts,” the Department of Public Enterprises said.
Economy
COVID-19 -Coronavirus slowdown squeezes Ivory Coast cotton sector – Reuters
Global cotton prices have fallen by more than 11% this year, after efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus forced clothing shops to close, dented demand and accelerated a decline triggered by the U.S.-China trade war.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says – Reuters
President Jair Bolsonaro, sometimes called the “Tropical Trump”, has been widely criticised for his handling of the crisis. The country still has no permanent health minister after losing two since April, following clashes with the president.
Technology
Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers as it adds features, privacy controls – Reuters
But developers still gravitate toward Apple’s platform because it is lucrative, with a user base that is willing to spend money on paid apps. The annual developer conference, being held online this year for the first time because of the novel coronavirus, is where Apple often announces access to new hardware capabilities, such as special tools for artificial intelligence and augmented reality.
Opinion
How we can make money after COVID-19
How can an employee source, pay and get delivery without having to spend time searching the internet for suppliers that are operating and have stock? Hey Jude, for example, is the world’s first human-powered digital assistant for busy people and gets things done quicker and smarter than they can do so themselves.
International News
Wall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases – Reuters
The S&P 500 has climbed some 42% from its March lows and the Nasdaq hit a record high earlier this month thanks to trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal support, the reopening of businesses and improving economic data.
- Advertisement -