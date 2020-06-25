CoronavirusEast Africa

Microsoft: Secure collaborations key to advancing digital learning in Africa

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Today as more and more people across the continent are required to stay home due to government lock-down interventions, we are seeing a massive shift towards remote learning. As we adjust to the new normal and governments take the much needed next steps towards safely re-opening the economies and adopting possible return to school strategies, blended learning will play a key role. Angela Nganga, Microsoft Education Lead for North, West, East and Southern Africa, Levant and Pakistan Countries joins CNBC Africa for more.

Related Content

Videos

AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model

CNBC Africa -
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: What the future holds for Africa’s aviation industry

CNBC Africa -
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, says 2020 will be the worst year for airlines as the industry is expected to post an $84.3 billion net loss. In Africa, IATA notes that the region was the weakest pre-COVID-19 crisis and that the pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment. Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations for Africa at IATA joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the future holds for Africa’s air transport.
Read more
Videos

How to address the crisis of smuggling in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Moves to address smuggling in Nigeria are back on the front burner as experts say various sectors of the economy suffer the adverse effects of the act - particularly the agricultural sector - and are calling for more legal backing. Kofo Olugbesan, Managing Director and CEO of Good Intentions Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss this ways through which the Nigerian law address smuggling effectively.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nigeria’s FEC approves N2.3 trillion stimulus plan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's Federal Executive Council has approved a transit plan between the country's Economic Recovery Growth Plan which elapses this year and a successor plan - the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan. The 2.3 trillion naira 12-month stimulus plan looks to combat recession projections and cushion COVID-19 impact on the economy. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

How do negative interest rates work? | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
One of the tools being discussed as a way to deal with the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic is negative interest rates. CNBC’s Tom Chitty looks at whether we’ll ever be paid to borrow money. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #InterestRates #Economy...
Read more
CEO Interviews

How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
CEO Interviews

Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS

CNBC Africa -
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?

CNBC Africa -
A day after Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his crucial supplementary budget speech, the markets are down, the rand dollar exchange is taking a hit and the economy looks bleak at best. So where to now? Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Read more
Coronavirus

Nigerian banks to restructure over a third of loans -MPC member

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian banks plan to restructure over a third of loans after running into repayment problems due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Videos

Building Africa’s Prosperity EP5: What the DTI is doing to bridge Africa’s infrastructure gap

CNBC Africa -
South Africa, as the current chair of the African Union, has been leading the charge for financial support in the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. Looking beyond the pandemic, and towards economic recovery, increased trade is essential. Even before COVID-19 changed the gameplan, Africa's infrastructure gap was a matter of concern. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop speaks to Lerato Mataboge, Deputy Director-General of the South African Department of Trade and Industry about what the DTI is doing about filling the infrastructure gap and encouraging trade....
Read more
International News

Texas pauses reopening as coronavirus cases surge in southern states: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues sweeping through the U.S. On today’s show, CNBC’s Meg Tirrell breaks down how rising case counts have cause
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved