Last September an initiative was launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Telecommunication Union, with the aim of connecting every school in the world to the internet by 2030. Now the project, dubbed, Giga, has officially kicked off and Rwanda has been chosen to lead Africa in implementation. Julianna Lindsey, Representative for Unicef Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.
This initiative seeks to get every African school connected to the internet
AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Closing Bell West Africa
COVID-19: What the future holds for Africa’s aviation industry
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, says 2020 will be the worst year for airlines as the industry is expected to post an $84.3 billion net loss. In Africa, IATA notes that the region was the weakest pre-COVID-19 crisis and that the pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment. Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations for Africa at IATA joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the future holds for Africa’s air transport.
Videos
How to address the crisis of smuggling in Nigeria
Moves to address smuggling in Nigeria are back on the front burner as experts say various sectors of the economy suffer the adverse effects of the act - particularly the agricultural sector - and are calling for more legal backing. Kofo Olugbesan, Managing Director and CEO of Good Intentions Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss this ways through which the Nigerian law address smuggling effectively.
Coronavirus
Nigeria’s FEC approves N2.3 trillion stimulus plan
Nigeria's Federal Executive Council has approved a transit plan between the country's Economic Recovery Growth Plan which elapses this year and a successor plan - the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan. The 2.3 trillion naira 12-month stimulus plan looks to combat recession projections and cushion COVID-19 impact on the economy. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News
How do negative interest rates work? | CNBC Explains
CNBC -
One of the tools being discussed as a way to deal with the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic is negative interest rates. CNBC’s Tom Chitty looks at whether we’ll ever be paid to borrow money. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #InterestRates #Economy...
CEO Interviews
How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
CEO Interviews
Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?
A day after Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his crucial supplementary budget speech, the markets are down, the rand dollar exchange is taking a hit and the economy looks bleak at best. So where to now? Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Southern Africa
Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Coronavirus
Nigerian banks to restructure over a third of loans -MPC member
Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian banks plan to restructure over a third of loans after running into repayment problems due to the coronavirus...
Videos
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP5: What the DTI is doing to bridge Africa’s infrastructure gap
South Africa, as the current chair of the African Union, has been leading the charge for financial support in the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. Looking beyond the pandemic, and towards economic recovery, increased trade is essential. Even before COVID-19 changed the gameplan, Africa's infrastructure gap was a matter of concern. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop speaks to Lerato Mataboge, Deputy Director-General of the South African Department of Trade and Industry about what the DTI is doing about filling the infrastructure gap and encouraging trade....
International News
Texas pauses reopening as coronavirus cases surge in southern states: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues sweeping through the U.S. On today’s show, CNBC’s Meg Tirrell breaks down how rising case counts have cause
