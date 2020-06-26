As the fiscal year comes to an end, it’s been reported that the Uganda Revenue Authority will close it out with a shortfall of around $775.5 million. The body says that the deficit is largely due to the effects of Covid-19, but this isn’t the first time tax revenues have fallen short of expectations. CNBC Africa spoke to the Head of Public and Corporate Affairs for the Uganda Revenue Authority, Vincent Seruma for more.
How the Uganda Revenue Authority is responding to COVID-19 shocks
| Updated:
Related Content
Coronavirus
How this Rwandan NGO is stepping up to feed vulnerable patients during COVID-19
Local Rwandan NGO, Solid Africa has been operating since 2011, providing food, hygiene products and medical fees for the most vulnerable patients in public hospitals with the help of donations and volunteers. Now with support from larger development partners, the organization has managed to open an industrial kitchen and can cater to hundreds of patients a day just in time for response to a global pandemic. Solid Africa Founder, Isabelle Kamariza joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa
South Sudan leaders reach key deal on control of states
African Union sanctions for unpaid dues, desert locusts wreaking havoc on agriculture and a promising new deal on State allocation meant to enhance local trade; these are the stories making news in South Sudan. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Akol Dok for more.
Coronavirus
Nigerian banks to restructure over a third of loans -MPC member
Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian banks plan to restructure over a third of loans after running into repayment problems due to the coronavirus...
CEO Interviews
Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Southern Africa
Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Coronavirus
How this Rwandan NGO is stepping up to feed vulnerable patients during COVID-19
Local Rwandan NGO, Solid Africa has been operating since 2011, providing food, hygiene products and medical fees for the most vulnerable patients in public hospitals with the help of donations and volunteers. Now with support from larger development partners, the organization has managed to open an industrial kitchen and can cater to hundreds of patients a day just in time for response to a global pandemic. Solid Africa Founder, Isabelle Kamariza joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa
South Sudan leaders reach key deal on control of states
African Union sanctions for unpaid dues, desert locusts wreaking havoc on agriculture and a promising new deal on State allocation meant to enhance local trade; these are the stories making news in South Sudan. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Akol Dok for more.
Coronavirus
How the Uganda Revenue Authority is responding to COVID-19 shocks
As the fiscal year comes to an end, it's been reported that the Uganda Revenue Authority will close it out with a shortfall of around $775.5 million. The body says that the deficit is largely due to the effects of Covid-19, but this isn't the first time tax revenues have fallen short of expectations. CNBC Africa spoke to the Head of Public and Corporate Affairs for the Uganda Revenue Authority, Vincent Seruma for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
COVID-19: IFC moves to support Nigerian businesses hit by the pandemic
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rip through businesses across Africa and the globe, to what extent can international and development finance institutions provide support for Africa?
CEO Interviews
Kulula Founder on plans to launch a new domestic airline in SA
Kulula founder and hotel disrupter, Gidon Novick is setting his eye back onto the aviation industry as he hopes to launch a new low-cost domestic airline in South Africa. This is amid the chaotic global aviation industry and South Africa’s depressed airline market. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Gidon Novick, Founder of Kulula and the Former CEO of Comair.
CEO Interviews
Hulamin CEO on COVID-19 impact on the aluminium market
Aluminium supplier and exporter, Hulamin has reported depressed losses in its international and local market due to decreased export sales and the groups headline earnings plummeting to a loss of R240 million. Hulamin CEO, Richard Jacob joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
African Parliament calls on AU members to strengthen healthcare systems in response to COVID-19
Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa, The Pan-African Parliament has urged African Union member states to allocate sufficient funding for its healthcare systems. Joining CNBC Africa for more Sylvia Mthethwa, is Sylvia Mthethwa, Senator from the Kingdom of Eswatini and Rapporteur of the Pan-African Parliament Committee on Health....
- Advertisement -