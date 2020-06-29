More than ever the role of technology in ushering us into a new normal has been more evident but are we banking on the right industry for a quick bounce back? Is this even possible? Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How technology is being deployed to combat the pandemic
Closing Bell West Africa
This is how COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s manufacturing sector
The World Economic Forum says the emergence of COVID-19 is accelerating the change of global value delivery models, with unprecedented consequences for manufactures and supply chains. Joining CNBC Africa to look at how the pandemic has impacted the manufacturing sector here in Nigeria is the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed.
CEO Interviews
Sorbet CEO on customer safety & hygiene practices during COVID-19
A number of leisure businesses are reopening under advanced level 3 lock-down. Sorbet is a nail and beauty business with a number of successful franchises nationwide, the group reopened its salons last week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Linda Sinclair, CEO of Sorbet.
CEO Interviews
Nestlé introduces second Starbucks At Home range in SA
Nestle South Africa is introducing its second phase of the Starbucks At Home range in retail stores such as Checkers, Pick ‘n Pay, Spar and Makro. The launch comes amid the Covid-19 crisis taking a knock on traditional coffee houses and some non-essential products. Nestle South Africa CEO, Bruno Olierhoek joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Mauritian economy contracts 2% in Q1 on COVID-19 headwinds
Mauritius released its first quarter GDP numbers today, reporting a 2 per cent year on year contraction in economic activity. The weak performance in the first quarter was driven largely by contractions in agriculture, construction and wholesale and retail trade sectors. Botswana and South Africa also release GDP data this week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking.
Coronavirus
How to revive Rwandan tourism post-COVID-19
The tourism sector has been the greatest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with almost 80 per cent of jobs in the industry facing uncertainty. So what will it take it to bounce back? Toyin Abiodun, Strategic Adviser at Rwanda's Ministry joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Kenya’s Central Bank maintains key repo rate at 7%
In what feels like a race against time, Kenya parliament's budgets appropriations committee approved the third supplementary budget on Friday for the financial year ending tomorrow, why so late and what are the implications of the latest changes? Churchill Ogutu, Head of Research at Genghis Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Closing Bell West Africa
Closing Bell West Africa
ECOB Capital: How COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx market
The economic impact of the global spread of COVID-19 has heightened market risk aversion in ways not seen since the global financial crisis. That’s according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa for more....
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
International News
How Hong Kong beat coronavirus and avoided lockdown | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
Despite being one of the world’s most dense cities, Hong Kong never went into lockdown — making it one of the only major cities to do so. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi explains how the city overcame the pandemic with minimal restrictions. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Southern Africa
Does a man of God have a prayer when to comes to saving Malawi?
“He comes from a very different environment. He believes in the values of a Christian. He is new in politics and he comes from a Christian community and is going to bring a lot of fresh air. He is certainly likely to be a man of his word,” says Mercus Chigoga patron of the Malawi chapter of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.
CEO Interviews
Toyota SA presses ahead with expansion despite COVID-19 headwinds
At a time when most companies are cutting back with their building, Toyota South Africa announcement a new R365 million parts warehouse construction. How are they doing this amid the restrictions of the lock-down and how sure are they that enough cars will be sold to make the project pay its way? Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Toyota joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
COVID-19 lock-down: Sisa Ntshona on how to reopen SA’s tourism industry
For more than 90 days South African’s lived with a travel ban. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this month that the country will ease on its travelling restrictions, but on Friday Travel and Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made it clear that there will be no leisure travelling between provinces. It’s likely to cripple an already struggling tourism industry and by how much? SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona joins CNBC Africa for more.
