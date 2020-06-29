Kenya’s Central Bank maintains key repo rate at 7%

This morning the new president of Malawi will arrive at his desk in the hope of delivering the change in business he promised during his election campaign that delivered a rare victory. Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won 58 per cent of the vote over the incumbent Peter Mutharika in a re-run to make up for a disputed election in May last year. That ballot was called the tippex election because so many changes were made to voting papers to ensure a dubious Muthuarika victory that was overturned by the courts. Business Consultant and Patron of the Malawi Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Mercus Chigoga joins CNBC Africa for more.