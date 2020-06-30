Kenya looks to protect key sectors & firms in Kenya-US FTA negotiations

South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.