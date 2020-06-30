Kenya looks to protect key firms and sectors in Kenya-US Free Trade Agreement negotiations; President Kenyatta hints at the country’s inter-county lock-down being lifted and the Central Bank of Kenya predicts a strong economic recovery post-pandemic. These are the stories making headlines in Kenya, and CNBC Africa spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo for more.
Kenya looks to protect key sectors & firms in Kenya-US FTA negotiations
Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Boxer Superstores opens its 300th store despite COVID-19 crisis
Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay have recently opened its 300th store amid the Covid-19 storm that has hurt many South African retailers. The group also plans on opening its Polokwane distribution centre by the end of this year and sees many more expansions in the horizon. Marek Masojada, Managing Director of Boxer Superstores joins CNBC Africa for more.
Barloworld moves to slash salaries, cut jobs in response to COVID-19 shocks
Logistics and automotive group Barloworld has reported that it will be retrenching staff due to its cost saving and containment initiatives. Staff will be cut by 20 to 25 per cent as well as salary cuts amid a reduction in demand, volatile commodity prices and a disruption in supply chains. The group reported an interim revenue decrease of 12.2 per cent and operating profit decrease of 28 per cent. Barloworld CEO, Dominic Sewela joins CNBC Africa for more.
Where to invest after COVID-19
South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19
What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa....
Facebook ad boycott gains steam as more brands jump ship: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Megan Graham explains the latest developments as more and more big corporations pull advertising spending from Facebook as the platform struggl
How Louisiana Became A Battleground For Roe v. Wade
In 2014, Louisiana passed Act 620, a law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges to a nearby hospital. It was a law nearly identical to one in Texas that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016. In March, June Medical Services LLC v.
Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million
Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country...
