East Africa

Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million

| Updated:
CNBC
CNBC
Vicky McKeever
@VMCKEEVERCNBC

Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country — for 7.7 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.4 million), according to multiple media reports.

The stones weigh 9.2 kg (20.3 lbs) and 5.8kg, and Laizer mined them last week but sold them Wednesday at a trading event in the region of Manyara, the BBC reported. 

Tanzanian small-scale miner Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52, poses with the enlarged cheque copy from the government after selling two of the biggest of the country’s precious gemstones, Tanzanite, during the ceremony for his historical discovery in Manyara, northern Tanzania, on June 24, 2020. – Laizer found the stones weighing 9.27 and 5.1 kilogrammes respectively in the northern Mirerani hills, an area which President John Magufuli had fenced off in 2018 to stop smuggling of the gem. He sold them to the government for 7.7 billion Tanzanian shillings (nearly $3.3 million/2.9 million euros). The broken biggest record of Tanzanite was 3.5 kilogrammes. (Photo by Filbert RWEYEMAMU / AFP) (Photo by FILBERT RWEYEMAMU/AFP via Getty Images)

Laizer, reportedly a father of more than 30 children, told the BBC that he planned to use the money to build a shopping mall and school in his community in Simanjiro, a district of Manyara. 

“I want to build this school near my home,” he told the news outlet. “There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school.”

He added: “I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally.”

Despite his newfound wealth, Laizer said he would continue to look after his herd of 2,000 cows. The small-scale miner said he would slaughter one of the cows to celebrate and that there would also be a “big party.”

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has reportedly congratulated Laizer over the phone and said the find showed the benefit of small-scale miners and “proves that Tanzania is rich.”

Read the report on the BBC’s website here.

Related Content

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Southern Africa

Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: How Nigeria’s capital markets performed in the first half of the year

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s equity capital markets activity has seen a downward trajectory over the last three years as major economies on the continent are faced with fiscal challenges due to growing debt levels and slow economic growth according to PwC. As we head into the second half of the year, Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Videos

Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region

CNBC Africa -
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects

CNBC Africa -
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

East Africa

Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million

CNBC -
Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country...
Read more
Videos

Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa

CNBC Africa -
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Read more
Videos

Vukile bucks the trends with strong results in a tough environment

CNBC Africa -
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector

CNBC Africa -
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved