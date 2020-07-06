East Africa

Man shot for allegedly hawking fake hand sanitizer – protesters torch police station

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

(Reuters) – Kenyan protesters set a police station on fire after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man for hawking fake hand sanitizer, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The officer is now in custody, according to the report.

The police officer fired his weapon after a verbal argument with the man selling the counterfeit product in an open-air market in Kisii County, western Kenya, on Sunday, the report said.

After the shooting, protesters quickly descended on the police station, throwing rocks and setting bonfires, damaging the station and nearby vehicles.

Fourteen police officers were injured and protesters dispersed after an “unquantified number of live and blank ammunitions were used”, the report said.

Accusations of police brutality are common in Kenya. Since the coronavirus outbreak, multiple cases of alleged police violence towards lockdown violators have been reported.

In March, in the first 10 days of a curfew to curb the coronavirus, at least six people were killed, according to rights group Human Rights Watch.

Related Content

Mining

Australia’s Prospect Resources picks advisor for sale of Zimbabwe lithium mine

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Australian-listed Prospect Resources said on Monday it had picked Renaissance Securities Capital as its exclusive financial advisor for the...
Read more
Videos

This crowdfunding initiative is helping vulnerable Lagosians during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A new private sector-led initiative is looking to crowd source funds from Nigerians to help about two million Lagosians whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom and Convener of the HelpNow Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 has impacted the progress of Dangote Refinery

CNBC Africa -
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, work is still on-going at the 650 000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which is expected to be commissioned in January next year. The company’s Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin joins CNBC Africa to share some insight on the progress.
Read more
Videos

This new ITC tool seeks to empower women in trade

CNBC Africa -
A new tool by the International Trade Centre aims to track policies for women in trade.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Gary Shilling

CNBC -
Financial analyst Gary Shilling says the stock market could be set for a big pullback similar to the decline in the 1930s during the Great Depression. He explains how the coronavirus pandemic will result in long-term structural changes in the economy
Read more
Videos

Nigerian equities dip further

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All Share Index was the lone laggard among the African bourses last week shedding 1.99 per cent. What can we expect from the Lagos bourse this week? Ayodeji Ebo, Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Naira Outlook: CBN working on gradual unification of exchange rates

CNBC Africa -
No doubt Nigeria's currency has come under pressure in recent months; the Central Bank of Nigeria says it is working towards the gradual unification of exchange rates. But what does the CBN's recent move in asking lenders to bid for dollars at 5 per cent above the official rate mean for the markets going forward? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdown

Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday a phased re-opening of the country from a lockdown imposed to curb...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’: Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
East Africa

Man shot for allegedly hawking fake hand sanitizer – protesters torch police station

Reuters -
he police officer fired his weapon after a verbal argument with the man selling the counterfeit product in an open-air market in Kisii County, western Kenya, on Sunday, the report said.
Read more
Economy

Loss making in COVID-19 -Why it costs African airlines $42 every time you fly

Chris Bishop -
On the day Kenya Airways announced it was to shed staff, the skies darkened further with the findings of a gloomy International...
Read more
Coronavirus

Morocco’s economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 – planning agency

Reuters -
Rabat (Reuters) - Morocco’s economy is expected to contract by 13.8% in the second quarter under the impact of the coronavirus lockdown,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved