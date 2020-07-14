Kenya, UK to resume talks on trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to start negotiations for a post-Brexit trade agreement between the two nations. Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzuzu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Analyst Interviews
Why Vestact is bullish on tech
Tech stocks have been hitting record highs in recent days, rallying by almost 16 per cent on the S&P 500 this year. Analysts have reported that the major tech companies will rally for as long as they can as investors are insulated from the worst of the Covid-19 market crisis. Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager at Vestact joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Safaricom, Aviate Networks partner to roll out 5G to remote locations
A $70 million investment deal for cold storage; a partnership to see 5G rolled out to the most remote locations; and the beginning of construction for the Nairobi Railway City; these are the headlines making news in Kenya and CNBC Africa spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo for more.
Coronavirus
EU injects additional $17mn to tackle desert locusts ravaging East Africa
The European Union has released an additional 15 million euros to the fight against desert locusts in East Africa ahead of a potential new wave of swarms in the region. This comes after the EU granted 11 million euros back in February of this year for the same. The Food and Agriculture Organisation is one of the bodies set to receive the funds for this and CNBC Africa spoke to Cyril Ferrand, Senior Technical Officer and Team Leader for Eastern Africa Resilience for more.
Coronavirus
Why Africa should embrace open banking
Digital transformation is a regarded as a key to drive up financial inclusion in Africa and open banking is one of the trends that are reshaping financial services. Polys Hadjikyriakos, Chief Business Development Officer at NETinfo Plc explains why the continent should embrace it.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Coronavirus
South Africa to introduce universal income grant – minister
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will introduce a universal basic income grant, the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu said on Monday,...
Coronavirus
COVID-19 lock-down: Why the Black Business Council supports alcohol ban
The South Africa government has reinstated an alcohol ban and has made adjustments to travel restrictions under level 3 lock-down, in the hope of taking strain off from the healthcare sector and further reopening the economy. Joining CNBC Africa for more is the Black Business Council Treasurer General, Bonolo Ramokhele.
Coronavirus
WHO warns of perpetual worsening of COVID-19 crisis
GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions,...
Analyst Interviews
Why Vestact is bullish on tech
Tech stocks have been hitting record highs in recent days, rallying by almost 16 per cent on the S&P 500 this year. Analysts have reported that the major tech companies will rally for as long as they can as investors are insulated from the worst of the Covid-19 market crisis. Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager at Vestact joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Nigerian virus hunters in race against COVID-19 in Africa’s giant
LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Early one evening, Folasade Fadare and her team of four disease hunters piled into a van and headed for...
Videos
Nigeria presents new evidence in P&ID case
Nigeria has upped its move to overturn an arbitration award against it worth almost $10 billion in favour of Process & Industrial Developments. Nigeria’s lawyers told the online court it found new evidence of payments from companies related to P&ID to Vera Taiga, the daughter of the chief lawyer for Nigeria’s Petroleum Ministry at the time. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Lagos doctors embark on 3-day warning strike
The Medical Guild in Lagos in on a three day warning strike to call attention to the need for improved safety and welfare among other factors. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, Chairman, Lagos Medical Guild.
Economy
UK economy risks shrinking 14% this year, budget forecasters warn
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy could shrink by more than 14% this year and government borrowing risks approaching 400 billion pounds ($500...
- Advertisement -