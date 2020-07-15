Rwanda gives green light for provisional sports to resume, here’s how the sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19

It’s been announced by the Ministry of Sports that starting this week certain sporting activities including Cricket, Martial Arts, Badminton and Gymnastics, are allowed to resume. These are added to the list of sports that have already been approved like Golf and cycling. So as sports fans the world over anxiously await the resumption of the NBA season at the end of this month and local sports begin to rebound, could this spark the comeback of a sports sector that was only beginning to take flight before COVID-19? Journalist, Ivan Mugisha joins CNBC Africa for more.