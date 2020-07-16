COVID-19: How prosecutors are adapting to the pandemic to deliver justice

Tara Fela-Durotoye is a Lawyer turned beauty entrepreneur and the founder and current C.E.O House of Tara International. She started the trend of bridal make up profession in Nigeria where she has empowered over 5000 young ladies with the Tara beauty representatives' initiative that makes them economically independent while building their entrepreneurial skills for national transformation. We find out how she became a beauty pioneer and icon in Nigeria, Against all Odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...