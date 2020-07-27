How to boost trade in the COMESA region

Despite preferences offered under the Free trade area that is the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), intra-Comesa trade is at a meagre 8 per cent of total trade. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation, with border closures causing disruptions to regional supply chains and thus slowing down trade. What can be done to improve intra-Comesa trade and attract more investments into the region? Chris Onyango, Director of Trade and Customs at COMESA joins CNBC Africa for more.