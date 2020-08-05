CoronavirusEast Africa

Kenya private sector expands at strongest level in a year – PMI

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Activity in Kenya’s private sector rose at its fastest pace in a year last month on the back of a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 54.2 in July, from 46.6 in the previous month, well above the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction. July’s level was the highest since June last year.

“The removal of county travel restrictions supported output and business sentiment in July,” said Jibran Qureishi, head of Africa Research at Stanbic Bank, referring to the opening up of the capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa.

He said the outlook was uncertain, however.

Firms continued to shed jobs in July, the survey found, but a slower pace than in the previous months.

The government cut its GDP growth forecast for this year to about 2.5% due to the pandemic, from an initial 6%.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

South African rand creeps up after slipping to two-month low

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand inched up on Wednesday after dropping to two-months lows the day before, as some risk demand...
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenya private sector expands at strongest level in a year – PMI

Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Activity in Kenya’s private sector rose at its fastest pace in a year last month on the back of...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s sharp economic downturn extends into July – PMI

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economic downturn extended into last month, though businesses still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
International News

Why Microsoft Wants To Buy TikTok: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Jordan Novet breaks down why TikTok, which has found itself at the center of a geopolitical conflict, would be an attractive acquisition target
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved