East Africa

South Africa’s Shoprite to close another store in Kenya, 115 jobs to go

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings will lay off 115 staff and close another Kenyan store, less than a year after its opening as part of the supermarket’s expansion into the east African country, a letter seen by Reuters shows and the company confirmed.

In the letter, addressed to the Kenyan Union of Commercial Food and Allied workers (KUCFAW), Shoprite said it will close its City Mall store in Nyali, Mombasa.

“It is contemplated that the intended date of termination on account of redundancy will be August 31, 2020,” Shoprite said in the letter dated July 30 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday. It added trading would cease before the end of August.

In an emailed response, Shoprite confirmed the closure and said it was evaluating all of its operations across Africa “based on current and future performance”.

“It is unfortunate that we have no alternative but to terminate the employment of the valued employees that have helped to establish this store. The decision was not taken lightly,” it said.

In April, Shoprite closed one of its four stores in Kenya, citing a few months of “trading in a difficult economic climate”, after the store was opened last September.

The closure of the Nyali store, which opened on Aug. 29 last year, will leave two in Kenya.

Shoprite, owner of supermarket chain Checkers, has been reviewing its long-term options in Africa as currency devaluations, supply issues and low consumer spending in Angola, Nigeria and Zambia have reduced earnings.

On Monday it said it was considering reducing or selling all of its stake in its Nigerian subsidiary.

It opened its first supermarket in Kenya at Westgate Mall, Nairobi, in December 2018.

The retailer, with stores in 14 African countries, had hoped to take advantage of disarray in Kenya’s grocery sector after the collapse of Uchumi Supermarkets and Nakumatt, two of Kenya’s top three retailers, potentially made way for international chains such as Shoprite and Carrefour.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

East Africa

South Africa’s Shoprite to close another store in Kenya, 115 jobs to go

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings will lay off 115 staff and close another Kenyan store, less than a year after...
Read more
International News

Why Ford Is Betting Big On Its Bronco Revival

CNBC -
In 2020, amid a global pandemic, Ford finally launched its highly anticipated Bronco. First introduced in the mid 1960s, it had a tough, rugged image, and symbolized an adventurous lifestyle many Americans aspired to. It lasted about 3 decades, durin
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Reuters -
“We may well be over this peak sometime towards the end of August. But if we don’t insist on distancing and use of masks we actually can have a second surge,” he said.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 lock-downs, load shedding weigh on Mpact’s H1 earnings

CNBC Africa -
Mpact has released its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The paper and plastics packaging business and recycler reported a fall of 1.4 per cent in revenue, as a result of electricity outages and COVID-19 regulations. Mpact CEO, Bruce Strong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved