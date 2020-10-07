East Africa

Nigerian, South Korean women through to final round in WTO chief race: sources

Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are through to the final round of selection for the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, three sources said on Wednesday.

The reduction of the field from five to two means, if confirmed, that the Geneva-based trade body is now certain to be led by a woman for the first time.

If the sources are correct, it means the the line for Amina Mohamed the former Kenyan cabinet minister who fought a very strong campaign and at some stage was considered favourite.

Mohamed was campaigning strongly on the issue of climate change.

“How is it possible that the WTO does not discuss climate change?… WTO must be a part of the global conversation on climate change,” she told an online media briefing from Geneva.

Mohamed, who was involved in the development of green financial instruments when she was the deputy head of the U.N. agency for the environment (UNEP), said she would make the WTO’s trade and environment committee active.

“At the end of the day, it is about the bottom line, but that bottom line can actually be improved by going green because that is the future,” she said.

Whomever gets the job will have the difficult task of reforming an increasingly dated WTO.

