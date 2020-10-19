How the revised land transfer fees could impact Rwanda’s investment landscape

Rwanda has announced that new revised land transfer fees will be introduced in December of this year; this comes as the Government is currently in the process of digitising land titles. On this CNBC Africa Special, we speak to the Head of the Land Administration Department of the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority, Grace Nishimwe and Attorney at LandLab Law Firm, Damascene Munyangaju to discuss what these changes and other land policy in the country mean for investment.