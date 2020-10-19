Ugandan opposition party headquarters raided by police
News of Ugandan opposition party, NUP’s headquarters being raided by Ugandan security forces made international headlines. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst, Kenneth Agutamba to get the full story and to discuss what this means for the future of opposition leader, Bobi Wine’s campaign.
