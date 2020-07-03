Economy

South African rand opens stronger after positive data

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar this week, after the first current account surplus in 17 years and an upbeat U.S. jobs report.

At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9350 versus the dollar, around 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the 2030 bond at 9.27%.

On Thursday, central bank data showed a 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) surplus on the current account, which has long been a sore spot for Africa’s most industrialised economy. That added to optimism from the U.S. economy creating jobs at a record clip in June.

Although the rand has enjoyed a good week, it is still down some 17% against the U.S. currency so far this year, partly a reflection of deep-seated concerns about the health of domestic public finances.

The finance ministry predicts a deficit on its main budget of more than 14% of GDP this fiscal year and an economic contraction of over 7% in 2020. An economic recession that began last year deepened in the first quarter, before the coronavirus crisis really took hold, data showed this week.

Related Content

Southern Africa

SAA administrators aim to publish revised plan on July 7

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways (SAA) aim to publish a revised restructuring plan on July 7 incorporating some ideas...
Read more
News

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall

Reuters -
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Read more
Economy

Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

Reuters -
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
Read more
article

Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money

Contributor -
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South African rand opens stronger after positive data

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar...
Read more
Videos

Why Africa’s next generation of writers should embrace digital publishing

CNBC Africa -
Are Africa’s literary traditions on the wane? Or are we not notiving this generation’s breed of Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebes? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Comic Republic’s Jide Martin on the future of the industry.
Read more
Videos

East African Breweries CEO shares how the company is responding to the COVID-19 challenges

CNBC Africa -
The brewing industry has always attracted double digit growth due to the demand of beer, wine and other spirit drinks. The Covid-19 pandemic has however dealt a hard blow to the industry, with bars and pubs forced to close as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease. Andrew Cowan, Group Managing Director and CEO, East African Breweries Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How businesses in East Africa can adapt and built resilience in the face of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has had a significant economic impact across East Africa, from macro to consumer-level. Global shocks and local restrictions aimed at curbing the virus spread have severely impacted businesses across sectors but how can they bounce back? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Mills Schenck, Managing Director and Partner at the BCG Nairobi for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

African Development Bank

COMMENT: A New Deal on Energy for Africa

Contributor -
The strategy was grounded in the recognition that partnerships are central to its success. In collaboration with African countries, the Bank’s interventions have ranged from setting up the right enabling policy environment, supporting utilities, to increasing the number of bankable energy projects.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana minister resigns after breaching COVID-19 measures

Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive...
Read more
Videos

Andela looks to double talent pool with Africa expansion

CNBC Africa -
Global engineering talent company, Andela is looking to double its talent pool and is ready to accept engineers from all African countries. Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela’s Vice President for Global Operations joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Positive economic growth prospects fuelling Mozambique property rush

CNBC Africa -
Mozambique is seen as a growth potential for investment opportunities, according to the International Monetary Fund its GDP is predicted at 5.5 per cent in 2020 and inflation projected to remain low, increasing slightly to 5 per cent at the end of the year. Ettiene Erasmus, Entrepreneur of Mozambique Property Developments & Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved