Economy

Loss making in COVID-19 -Why it costs African airlines $42 every time you fly

| Updated:
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

On the day Kenya Airways announced it was to shed staff, the skies darkened further with the findings of a gloomy International Air Transport Association report on the on the state of aviation in Africa.

The report laid bare the business case for running an airline in Africa painting it as a loss maker as COVID-19 has closed borders and discouraged travellers. There are quarantine restrictions in 36 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The numbers are depressing. The IATA report says  East Africa has lost 56% of its revenue and 53% of its passengers; West Africa 60% and 58%; North Africa 58% and 56% and Southern Africa 60% and 58%.

IATA says it is so bad that African airlines actually pay $42 to transport every passenger they carry in 2020. CNBC Africa asked the man behind the report how long can African airlines last in the face of these losses.

“Not long, not long. Our estimates have already shown that airlines have already burned through their cash reserves. We don’t expect any airlines in Africa to survive these kind of losses,” says   Muhammed Albakri, the regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East for IATA, told CNBC Africa. 

“The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating all over the world but particularly for the African continent where the demand from passengers has fallen by 58% in 2020 compared to 2019. Airlines are supposed to post a loss of $2 billion that is because the decrease in the passenger numbers and $6 billion from passenger revenues that is something that has not been seen before.”

Albakri believes the only hope for survival for African airlines is for governments to give bail out packages and to open up borders to help kick start the travel industry.

Airlines should play a key role in the revival of African economies in the post-COVID-19 world by providing cheap and abundant air travel in aid of growth. Sadly, many of them are tottering amid falling revenue and grounded planes.

Kenya Airways is the next to take the pain. It has announced job losses will be made – even though the airline is not saying how many – will happened to keep the airline afloat. The airline has 4,000 workers and operates a fleet 36 planes flying to 54 global destinations.

Prior to the pandemic, the airline faced financial difficulties in its operations, owing to losses and debt.  In December 2019, the airline issued a profit warning, signalling that its losses widened to $129.7 million from $75.8 million in 2018.

African airlines brace for severe turbulence as the impact of COVID-19 deepens

CNBC Africa -
The International Air Transport Association is urging governments in Africa and the Middle East to create alternatives to airline arrival quarantine, as this would allow economies to re-start whilst avoiding the risk of increasing Covid-19 cases. Muhammad Albakri, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa rand up as risk appetite revives

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand gained early on Monday, as the dollar was dragged down by a steady rise of coronavirus...
Sasol gives up licence to seek offshore gas in Mozambique

Reuters -
MAPUTO (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd has opted to give up its licence to explore for gas off the...
South African banks need to do more to ensure financial inclusion

The Conversation -
An analysis of financial inclusion in South Africa shows that affordability limits poor households’ access to formal financial services. In our study, which...
Nigerian equities dip further

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All Share Index was the lone laggard among the African bourses last week shedding 1.99 per cent. What can we expect from the Lagos bourse this week? Ayodeji Ebo, Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
Naira Outlook: CBN working on gradual unification of exchange rates

CNBC Africa -
No doubt Nigeria's currency has come under pressure in recent months; the Central Bank of Nigeria says it is working towards the gradual unification of exchange rates. But what does the CBN's recent move in asking lenders to bid for dollars at 5 per cent above the official rate mean for the markets going forward? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdown

Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday a phased re-opening of the country from a lockdown imposed to curb...
Australia’s Prospect Resources picks advisor for sale of Zimbabwe lithium mine

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Australian-listed Prospect Resources said on Monday it had picked Renaissance Securities Capital as its exclusive financial advisor for the...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Man shot for allegedly hawking fake hand sanitizer – protesters torch police station

Reuters -
he police officer fired his weapon after a verbal argument with the man selling the counterfeit product in an open-air market in Kisii County, western Kenya, on Sunday, the report said.
Morocco’s economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 – planning agency

Reuters -
Rabat (Reuters) - Morocco’s economy is expected to contract by 13.8% in the second quarter under the impact of the coronavirus lockdown,...
What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Gary Shilling

CNBC -
Financial analyst Gary Shilling says the stock market could be set for a big pullback similar to the decline in the 1930s during the Great Depression. He explains how the coronavirus pandemic will result in long-term structural changes in the economy
