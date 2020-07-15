Economy

Kenyan shilling weakens a touch as importer demand surges

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

NAIROBI (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was under slight pressure on Wednesday as a surge in demand from oil and merchandise importers weighed against scarce hard currency inflows, traders said.

At 0728 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.15/35 per dollar, compared with 107.10/30 at Tuesday’s close.

