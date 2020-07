LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12.5%, the central bank governor said on Monday.

Godwin Emefiele said eight of the 10 monetary policy committee members voted to retain the rate and two voted for a rate cut.

The bank unexpectedly cut the rate by 100 basis points, to 12.5% from 13.5%, in May. It was the largest rate cut since 2015.