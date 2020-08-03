EconomyNews

Oil rises more than 1% on hopes for economic recovery

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices were up more than 1% on Monday on positive economic data from the United States, Europe and Asia, but investors remained concerned about rising COVID-19 cases globally and oversupply as OPEC begins to lift supply cuts.

Brent crude settled at $44.15 a barrel, rising 63 cents, or 1.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 74 cents, or 1.8%, to end at $41.01 a barrel.

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, the Institute for Supply Management said.

A similar survey showed manufacturing activity across the euro zone expanded last month for the first time since early 2019, while positive manufacturing data in Asia also boosted oil.

“The industrial sector is picking back up and that portends well for demand going forward,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Investors, however, continue to worry about the economic recovery as coronavirus cases climb, with known infections reaching almost 18 million globally. More countries are imposing new restrictions or extending existing curbs in an effort to control the pandemic.

The prospect of oversupply also weighed on oil prices as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, prepare to ease oil supply cuts while U.S. shale production begins to increase.

“I think the question is going to remain, as OPEC reduces their production cuts, are we going to continue to see oil inventories around the world decline,” said Andy Lipow or Lipow Oil Associates.

OPEC+ members have been cutting output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) since May. This month, cuts will taper to 7.7 million bpd until December.

Russian oil and gas condensate output increased to 9.8 million bpd over Aug. 1-2, from 9.37 million bpd in July, a source familiar with data said.


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Oil rises more than 1% on hopes for economic recovery

Reuters -
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were up more than 1% on Monday on positive economic data from the United States, Europe...
Read more
Coronavirus

U.S. economy needs more stimulus and more masks, Fed policymakers say

Reuters -
“Four months ago, when we did the first stimulus, we thought the economy faced a pothole and the stimulus put a plate over it so we could navigate. Now escalation of the virus may be making that pothole into a sinkhole and creating a need for a longer plate,” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in webcast remarks to the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African corruption watchdog probes COVID-19 tenders

Reuters -
“We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals and the international community to vanish down a black hole of corruption.”
Read more
Videos

Gautrain: Why Social & Economic Development Matters

CNBC Africa -
Social and economic development matters for Gautrain. The Gautrain Management Agency has made numerous achievements in job creation, poverty alleviation and skills development. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to the Acting Chief Operating Officer of GMA, Tshepo Kgobe....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved