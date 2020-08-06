EconomyNigeriaWest Africa

Nigeria to reopen for international air travel in weeks

Reuters
Reuters

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will reopen for international air travel in a matter of weeks, the aviation minister said on Thursday, without giving a specific date for the resumption after months of closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be in weeks rather than in months,” Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika told a regular briefing in the capital Abuja on coronavirus.

Nigeria began to close its airports in March, a month after Africa’s most populous country confirmed its first coronavirus case. Domestic air travel restarted last month.

The country has 44,890 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 900 deaths, figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control show.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; editing by Barbara Lewis


