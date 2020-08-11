EconomyInternational News

Hong Kong goods for export to U.S. to be labelled made in China

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

(Reuters) – Goods made in Hong Kong for export to the United States will need to be labelled as made in China after Sept. 25, according to a U.S. government notice posted on Tuesday.

The move follows China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong and a U.S. decision to end the former British colony’s special status under U.S. law, escalating bilateral tensions that were already rising over trade war tariffs and the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest step will see Hong Kong companies subject to the same trade war tariffs levied on mainland Chinese exporters, should they make products subject to these duties, said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection notice.

It said that 45 days after its publication, goods “must be marked to indicate that their origin is ‘China’”.

The step was taken after the United States determined that Hong Kong is “no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify differential treatment in relation to China”.

Trump has made tough talk against China a feature of his campaign for re-election in November.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the city’s current and former police chiefs accused of curtailing political freedoms in the former British colony.

In retaliation, China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens including lawmakers from Trump’s Republican Party on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that companies from China and other countries that do not comply with U.S. accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges from the end of 2021.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

South African rand weakens in cautious trade

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened early on Tuesday, remaining on the back foot after a national holiday that kept liquidity...
Read more
Economy

Hong Kong goods for export to U.S. to be labelled made in China

Reuters -
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the city’s current and former police chiefs accused of curtailing political freedoms in the former British colony.
Read more
Coronavirus

Sasol warns of annual loss as lower oil price and pandemic weigh

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol warned on Tuesday it will report an annual loss after a drop in oil and chemical...
Read more
International News

HK’s Next Digital hits 12-year high after campaign to support arrested owner

Reuters -
More than half a million copies of the paper were published on Tuesday, up from the usual 100,000. Buyers queued in the early hours and vendors had to re-order issues before the morning commute time.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved