Economy

Congo’s central bank makes huge rate hike to 18.5%

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

DAKAR (Reuters) – The central bank of Democratic Republic of Congo has raised the main interest rate to 18.5% from 7.5%, central bank official Plante Kibadhi said on Saturday.

The regulator had lowered the rate from 9% in March in order to cushion the economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, following similar actions by African central banks as the virus spread across the continent.

The latest rate hike was carried out to re-anchor inflation expectations, the International Monetary Fund said.

Year-on-year inflation in Congo stood at over 14% as of end-July, around 10 percentage points higher than at the same point last year, according to central bank figures.

The central bank has previously said it expects the economy to contract 2.4% this year compared with growth of over 4% in 2019 partly due to coronavirus-linked disruptions to mining, which accounts for a third of national output.

The pandemic has also dampened global demand for metals and other raw materials.

Partner Content

Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more
Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved