OPINION:There is no reversal of Zimbabwe’s land reform program

By Kudzai Mutisi

The government of Zimbabwe issued a statement on 31 August 2020 addressing

several issues pertaining to the land reform program. The statement presented the

government’s position on the compensation of indigenous (black) Zimbabweans who

lost their land during the land reform program and the compensation of former farm

owners whose land was covered by Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion

Agreements (BIPPAs).

Tractors from Belarus arrive in Zimbabwe as part of a training programme for farmers.

ocals and foreigners seem confused by the government’s statement particularly the

issue of returning land to certain former farm owners as compensation. Many have

misconstrued this as the reversal of the land reform program by President

Mnangagwa’s government.

The compensation of former farm owners is covered in section 295 of the constitution

of Zimbabwe. There are three categories of farm owners eligible for compensation in

different forms. Section 295 (1) provides that indigenous Zimbabweans who lost their

land must be compensated for the land and developments thereon. Section 295 (2)

stipulates that those whose land was covered by BIPPAs and BITs are entitled to

compensation for the land and developments thereon. Section 295 (3) compels the

government to compensate those not covered in subsection 1 and 2 for improvements

on the land and nothing else.



In line with the constitution of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa’s government has

put measures to provide compensation to all three categories of former farm owners.

The recent statement provides options for the compensation of farmers under

subsection 1 or 2 of section 295. In fact, these former farm owners were not included

in the Global Compensation Deed signed recently. It is only these two categories of

former farmer owners who have the option to get back their land or to be allocated

alternative land elsewhere.



The farmers that fall under section 295 (3) will be compensated only for improvements

on their farms in accordance with the Global Compensation Deed recently signed by

the government and former white farmers. These former white farmers owned more

than 98 percent of the land expropriated by the government during the land reform

program. They have no option of getting back that land.

It is worth noting that the number of farms covered by BIPPAs and BITs are fewer than 37.

Some of the farmers in this category already received compensation for their land

during the Mugabe era. According to the recent government statement, the

compensation of these farmers will be governed by Statutory Instrument 62 of 2020.

President Mnangagwa is not reversing the land reform program, he is simply

implementing the country’s constitution. By committing to the full compensation of

farmers covered by BIPPAs and BITs, the government of Zimbabwe is respecting and

restoring property rights. Moreover, the new black farmers currently occupying the

land covered by BIPPAs will not be left landless, they will be resettled elsewhere by the

government. This is a positive move that should be applauded by locals and foreigners

alike.



The government’s statement also emphasised that illegal occupation of productive

farms will not be tolerated anymore. In addition, the government will not downsize

productive farms. This is a complete departure from the past where the government

allowed the disruption of production on white owned farms.



The criticism being levelled against President Mnangagwa’s government is driven by

sheer ignorance of the country’s constitution and political propaganda. If anything, the

recent moves by the government seek to correct the mistakes made during the land

reform program and to bring sanity to the agricultural sector. There is no reversal of

Zimbabwe’s land reform program. In fact, the government is effectively finalising the

land reform program.