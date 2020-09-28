Economy

Nigeria would privatise NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s long-awaited oil reform bill would privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and scrap key regulatory agencies in favour of new bodies, a copy of the bill seen by Reuters showed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, two sources told Reuters. It, along with the House of Representatives must sign off on it before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa’s largest crude exporter. [L5N2GJ6E7]

The legislation has been in the works for the past 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria’s oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing.

The bill proposes turning the NNPC into a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets.

The government would then pay cash for shares of the company and it would operate as a commercial entity without access to state funds.

The changes would in theory make it easier for the struggling company to raise funds.

The legislation would also amend controversial changes to deep offshore royalties made late last year by cutting the royalty for offshore fields producing less than 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.5% from 10%.

It would also change a price-based royalty so that it kicked in when oil prices climbed above $50 per barrel, rather than $35.

Partner Content

Brandcom

Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.

Brandcom Partner -
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success

Brandcom Partner -
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Read more
Brandcom

The star-studded multi-national line-up for SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved