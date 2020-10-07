Economy

Tesla has a shot at producing 500,000 cars this year, African born Elon Musk says in memo

| Updated:
Reuters

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc TSLA.O has a chance at producing 500,000 cars this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The company’s shares were up 2.5% at $425.67.

Tesla said in January that 2020 vehicle deliveries should comfortably exceed 500,000 units, a forecast the company has left unchanged despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Elon Musk Took Tesla To Hell And Back With The Model 3

“This all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality)”, Musk wrote to employees on Wednesday.

Industry blog Tesmanian first reported on the news earlier in the day. (bit.ly/3nvhLHE)

Last week, Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record for the electric-car maker. The company will have to increase deliveries to nearly 182,000 in the fourth quarter to reach its ambitious year-end target.

Tesla’s delivery push has been supported by its new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside California.

The company began delivering Model 3s from its Shanghai factory in December and has said it aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans in the factory this year.

Reuters could not immediately reach Tesla for comment.

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved