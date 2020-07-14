FeaturedPolitical

Cecil Rhodes loses his head in Cape Town

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The head of Cecil Rhodes has been chopped away from a bust of the 19th century colonialist at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, park rangers said on Tuesday.

The bust housed at the top of a flight of steps at the Rhodes Memorial shows Rhodes with his arms folded. His right hand now cups what would have been his cheek – only with most of his face and head missing.

Lauren Clayton, a spokeswoman for South African National Parks in the Western Cape, said rangers patrolling Table Mountain came across the disfigured bust during regular patrols on Monday.

The incident likely occurred on Sunday night or Monday morning, she added. She said no one had claimed responsibility.

Thousands of protesters have marched across the United States and Europe calling for the removal of monuments seen as glorifying the imperialist nature of countries such as Britain.

Rhodes, who made his fortune in South African diamond mining, has become a lightning rod for anti-colonial anger since students forced the University of Cape Town in 2015 to remove his statue from its campus.

Completed in 1912, Rhodes Memorial consists of massive granite steps, flanked by bronze lions, and a rider astride a bronze horse at the beginning of the steps which leads to the top where the bust is situated, with an inscription beneath.

“It has been vandalised before, multiple times … At this stage we are still unclear about the reasoning behind the vandalism,” Clayton said.

Last month students at Britain’s Oxford University called for a Rhodes statue to be removed, triggered in part by protesters in the port city of Bristol tearing down a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston and throwing it into the harbour.

Related Content

#CompetitiveSA

Aspen offers to cut cancer drug prices, may avoid EU antitrust fine

Reuters -
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Aspen (APNJ.J) has offered to cut prices by an average of 73% for six off-patent cancer drugs, EU antitrust...
Read more
Economy

South African Airways creditors approve rescue plan

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Creditors of loss-making South African Airways (SAA) approved a rescue plan on Tuesday which requires at least 10 billion...
Read more
Economy

How we can close the 28 billion dollar-a-year energy gap in Africa

Chris Bishop -
“We need everything on the table. We need public sector support and also private money to come in. There can’t be one source of money. We need to convince private investors that putting power into Africa it is an investment,” says Ogunbiyi.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nigerian virus hunters in race against COVID-19 in Africa’s giant

Reuters -
LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Early one evening, Folasade Fadare and her team of four disease hunters piled into a van and headed for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

South Africa’s Distell plays chess to beat lockdown wine glut

Reuters -
Industry body Vinpro said some 3 billion rand ($177.54 million) in sales had been lost in the first nine weeks of restrictions. Exports have resumed, but there is a backlog in the Cape Town port, it said.
Read more
#CompetitiveSA

Aspen offers to cut cancer drug prices, may avoid EU antitrust fine

Reuters -
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Aspen (APNJ.J) has offered to cut prices by an average of 73% for six off-patent cancer drugs, EU antitrust...
Read more
Economy

South African Airways creditors approve rescue plan

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Creditors of loss-making South African Airways (SAA) approved a rescue plan on Tuesday which requires at least 10 billion...
Read more
Videos

Damilola Ogunbiyi on how to bridge the energy gap in Africa

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa sat down with a powerful African woman who will be looking into energy in the continent for the United Nations. Nigerian Damilola Ogunbiyi is the Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China

Reuters -
Reversing a January decision to allow Huawei to supply up to 35% of the non-core 5G network, Johnson banned British telecoms operators from buying any 5G equipment from Huawei by year-end and gave them seven years to rip out existing gear.
Read more
Political

Cecil Rhodes loses his head in Cape Town

Reuters -
“It has been vandalised before, multiple times ... At this stage we are still unclear about the reasoning behind the vandalism,” Clayton said.
Read more
Coronavirus

Crisis-hit Moroccans join ‘informal economy’ as job market shrinks

Reuters -
RABAT (Reuters) - The coronavirus crisis is expected to expand Morocco’s informal economy of people who work for cash, reducing tax revenue...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s TFG to raise 3.95 bln rand to cut debt

Reuters -
(Reuters) - The Foschini Group (TFG) said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 3.95 billion rand ($235.35 million) through...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved