Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters
(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow dropped on Thursday as investors worried about another round of business shutdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus cases and began to shift their focus to earnings, though the Nasdaq registered another record closing high.

The United States saw more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record while Florida and Texas reported a record one-day increase in deaths.

Investors also began to turn their focus to the second-quarter earnings season, which shifts into higher gear next week. S&P 500 companies are expected to post the biggest quarterly decline in earnings since the financial crisis, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) tumbled 8.2% after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division.

“I expect a lot of confusing numbers and guidance. COVID is certainly not behind us in any way shape or form, so maybe the V gets elongated some,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 360.64 points, or 1.38%, to 25,706.64, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 17.74 points, or 0.56%, to 3,152.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 55.25 points, or 0.53%, to 10,547.75.

Helping stocks early in the day was data showing the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record 32.9 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June.

A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery.

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March closing lows.

In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500’s chart formed a “golden cross” pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average.

Jambojet set to resume domestic flights on July 15

CNBC Africa -
Jambojet gears up for local flight resumption; lower oil imports and higher tea exports spell current account improvement and the Central Bank invites bids for millions in treasury bonds. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Afric for more.
Chamber launches business clinics to support women-led businesses

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s women entrepreneurs arm under the private sector federation body has launched a series of business clinics with the aim of supporting women-led businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to Agnes Samputu, Executive Director of the Rwanda Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs for more.
Rwanda leverages on technology in the fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda Biomedical Centre has established a new Covid-19 testing laboratory in Rubavu district with capacity of running 400 Covid-19 samples per day to help contain the pandemic in the area. This is the second testing lab established in Western Province after Rusizi District with capacity of running 500 samples per day. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni had a conversation with Dr. Nsanzimana Sabin, Director General of RBC.
Coronavirus

WHO sets up panel to review handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters -
The announcement follows strong criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which accused the WHO of being “China-centric”, and U.S. formal notification on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from the U.N. agency in a year’s time.
Uganda’s central bank may cap commercial bank interest rates

Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s central Bank (BoU) has threatened to cap the interest that commercial banks can charge borrowers, after the industry...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

Reuters -
Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.
Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Eskom goes after contractors over R4bn Kusile over-payment

CNBC Africa -
One of the power stations that were meant to be the saviour of South Africa’s power supply is causing controversy, even before it’s in full working order. In an explosive letter, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named contractors that he says Eskom over-paid by R4 billion, in the construction of Kusile power station. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson of Eskom joins CNBC Africa for more
Does the Competition Competition have capacity to clamp down on COVID-19 profiteering?

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa sees a surge in COVID-19 infections, consumers are increasingly faced with overpriced products on the shelves. The Competition Commission continues to receive complaints, from customers who are already feeling the pinch. The question is, does the Competition Competition have the capacity to clamp down on price gouging? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Makgale Mohlala, Head of Cartels at the Competition Commission and Shawn van der Meulen, Partner at Webber Wentzel.
