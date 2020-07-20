Financial

Zimbabwe on course to meet 2020 budget deficit target -finmin

Reuters
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday the country was on track to meet its budget deficit target of 1.5% of GDP in 2020 in a key update that was absent from his mid-term budget last week.

“I am still focusing on a budget deficit of 1.5% of GDP and we are well on our way to achieving that,” Ncube said during a review of the half-year budget held virtually, adding the government will not seek any further funding because it had spent less than 50% of the budget by June.

