FinancialNews

South Africa’s Steinhoff proposes $1 billion settlement to solve legal disputes

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African retailer Steinhoff International (SNHJ.J) said on Monday it had proposed a settlement worth up to around $1 billion to settle a stream of legal claims against it following a massive accounting fraud.

Lawsuits worth billions of dollars are now the biggest challenge facing Steinhoff, which is battling to recover from the impact of the $7 billion scandal after first revealing holes in its accounts in December 2017.

CEO Louis du Preez said the settlement being proposed was the result of 12 months of “intensive effort” and urged all claimants to support it.

“Although there is no certainty yet that we will be able to conclude this settlement, in our view these terms are firmly in the best interests of all stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

The settlement splits claimants into two groups: those with claims related to market purchases and those with contractual claims. Steinhoff said not all claims against it are covered in the settlement.

It offers 266 million euros ($311.35 million) for market purchase claims, with contractual claimants to be offered around 104 million euros and a further 9.4 billion rand ($568 million) for claims against a subsidiary – just over $1 billion in total.

The value would be paid in both cash and shares in retailer Pepkor (PPHJ.J), a Steinhoff subsidiary, if the settlement is given the consent of creditors, regulators and eligible claimants, Steinhoff said.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Economic pitfalls risk cooling Egypt’s hot money inflows

Reuters -
CAIRO/LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) - The threat of conflict in Libya, water security worries and a flatlining tourist sector risk upending a nascent rally...
Read more
Mining

Amplats H1 earnings fall as pandemic and closure of processing facilities weigh

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday reported a drop in half-year earnings, hurt by the impact of the new...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s Steinhoff proposes $1 billion settlement to solve legal disputes

Reuters -
The settlement splits claimants into two groups: those with claims related to market purchases and those with contractual claims. Steinhoff said not all claims against it are covered in the settlement.
Read more
Financial

Gold hits record high, stocks mixed as U.S.-China ties worsen

Reuters -
The yellow metal is also helped by aggressive monetary easing around the world since the pandemic plunged the global economy into a recession.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved