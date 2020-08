JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Nedbank Group Ltd said on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half year that ended June would fall between 67% and 72% from the same period last year.

HEPS – the main profit measure for South African companies – would be between 402 cents and 472 cents, it said.

Nedbank, which is among the top four lenders in the country, will be announcing its half yearly results on Aug. 26.