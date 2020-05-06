Insights
Updated:

May the force majeure be with you – contracts in the world of COVID-19

By CNBC Africa

News

InsightsCNBC Africa -

May the force majeure be with you – contracts in the world of COVID-19

Violent protests, by nearby communities,disrupted construction. The applicant stated that these riots constituted a force majeure and claimed release from performance of its obligations.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The COVID-19 impact on global education systems

These past weeks COVID-19 has caused havoc in every type of business you can name. One of them is higher education. It too has felt the chill of COVID-19. Chris Bishop interviews Dan Adkins – a man who is right there amongst it all. He joined Transnational Academic Group in 2009 as a faculty member in the schools of business and information technology and has led the organisation for the past seven years. He oversees international university branch campuses in Dubai and Ghana....
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more

By Shaaheda Hoseini

With COVID-19 hanging over us many individuals and companies are concerned about whether they will be in a position to fulfil their obligations in terms of contracts of sale they may have entered into.

The question arises, can either of the parties to the sale agreement have it suspended or terminated? One must first examine the sale agreement for a Force Majeure clause to cover a pandemic, strike, fire, war, or a natural disaster. This may exclude a party from performing its obligations either partially or in full. It may further entitle a party to suspend or claim for an extension of time to perform an obligation.  

A party wishing to rely on a force majeure clause due to Covid-19 must ensure that the requirements as set out in the force majeure clause are satisfied, and that this clause is wide enough to include the pandemic. Performance in a contract cannot be avoided as a result of one’s negligence, failure to exercise due diligence and care, or due to a party’s poor financial condition which was not a result of the spread of the virus. Each Force Majeure provision must be considered on its precise terms and it’s specific context.

In the case of Rumdel Cape and Others vs South African National Roads Agency (2015) the applicant was a joint venture company which was appointed by SANRAL to improve a road and construct a flyover at a road interchange in Durban. A construction agreement was concluded between the parties, and construction began by the joint venture company (applicant).

Violent protests, by nearby communities,disrupted construction. The applicant stated that these riots constituted a force majeure and claimed release from performance of its obligations.

The court held that a force majeure clause was not applicable in the above circumstances, as the applicant could have taken all reasonable precautions to prevent riotous conduct on the site. It further stated that the applicant was not prevented from performing its obligations due to a force majeure event, namely the riot, as measures could have been taken by the applicant to obtain insurance, or personally finance the amount required for security in order to ensure performance of the contract. Therefore, although the contractual agreement included the occurrences of a riot, commotion and disorder as being a force majeure event, the court held that a force majeure event was not the cause of the applicant not performing in terms of the contract. The court referred to the matter of B & S Contracts and Design Limited  v Victor Green Publications, where the court stated that where every effort had not been made to perform in terms of the contract, reliance could not be placed on the Force Majeure clause. The court emphasized that for a Force Majeure clause to be invoked, the applicant would have taken all reasonable efforts to avoid the various effects set out in the clause which entitles him to vary or cancel a contract.

Reverting to the question, can a party suspend or terminate a sale agreement due to effects of Covid-19?  The answer is yes, it is possible, provided that the Force Majeure clause is included in the deed of sale and it includes a pandemic of this nature. All requirements, as set out in the Force Majeure clause are required to be satisfied and all reasonable steps to avoid the effects which allows one to suspend or cancel the contract must have been taken.

If the contract does not have a force majeure clause, the common law principle of “Supervening impossibility of Performance” may be relied upon. This defence is used to terminate a party’s obligations where an unforeseable event has made fulfilment of one’s contractual obligations impossible.

The performance of the obligation must in addition to other requirements, be objectively impossible, and not subjectively impossible. Performance needs to be more than just more difficult or more onerous to perform as a result of an unforeseeable event.

Can one terminate an agreement due to the effects of Covid-19 using the aforementioned defence? This will depend on the particular facts of each case.

Shaaheda Hoseini is Director of conveyancing at Gwina Attorneys

Previous articleThe COVID-19 impact on global education systems
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

Reuters -
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more
International News

Can Airbnb Survive?

CNBC -
With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Reuters -
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Read more
Videos

Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate

CNBC Africa -
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Nine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.

Coronavirus Contributor -
The majority think they will be able to reopen by the end of 2020, but others are less certain. Small businesses disagree, a lot, about how long the crisis will last. Small businesses needs business continuity management, adaptation to technology and talent retention
Read more

Farewell one of the last survivors of Mandela’s band of brothers: Denis Goldberg – the gentle lion of the struggle.

Insights CNBC Africa -
His humour was legendary, as was his compassion. He once told me that he was handed three life sentences but was given a bulk discount and only served one. On the other side of the coin, he told me of the horror of lying in his cell listening to condemned men screaming as warders dragged them to the gallows. It was pure Denis that he learned the guitar so he could play a heartfelt musical tribute to the condemned.
Read more

Stress Theory in Nursing

Insights CNBC Africa -
The Adaptation Model and Tension Theory in Nursing Abilities study emphasize the significance with the connection amongst the social and physiological elements of overall...
Read more

How Christo Wiese the rich dad of South Africa nearly became poor dad

Financial Chris Bishop -
Billionaire Christo Wiese says he was on the verge of losing everything in the Steinhoff scandal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved