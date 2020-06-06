InsightsNelson MandelaPolitical

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

| Updated:
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

By Chris Bishop

It says a lot about the personality of the last survivor of the trial that saw Nelson Mandela face death that when he emerged from 27 years in prison he returned to the same tiny township home he had been arrested in on a cold, crisp, winter’s evening nearly three decades before. The bedroom where rough tough police pushed their way in, on June 24 1963, to arrest Andrew Mlangeni, who was in bed with his wife June Johanna, is now his book-filled study where he worked for years to improve the life of his  people; there is an uplifting metaphor for hope in life if ever there was one.    

Not for Mlangeni the status symbol big empty multi-storey mansions of rich; he preferred to stay in the house be bought, in Dube in Soweto the Johannesburg township where he was born, close to his family and the people who supported his liberation politics. In his mid-eighties, a time when most people have retired, the member of Parliament Mlangeni opened up an office for his people in Dube.

“People can come here and we can help them,” he said of his new office in 2009.     

The widely respected Mlangeni joined the struggle in 1951 – the year he met Mandela for the first time at a train station in Soweto. He was always destined for the struggle and often used to talk of the influence future African National Congress leader OR Tambo had on him as he taught him science and mathematics at school.   

There is no doubt Mlangeni was a tough as nails; he fought exploitation as a young factory worker and led a bus strike in Johannesburg in the late 1940s- the days when violence and coercion were the order of the day. He trained as a soldier in China, in the early 1960s and soon after his return to South Africa he was captured in the famous police raid on Liliesleaf farm in Rivonia-the suburb that lent the trial its name.

As I write this, on June 6 2020 the sun is going down over Soweto on Mlangeni’s 95th birthday – an day to celebrate an achievement in both perpetuity and politics. Where ever he is tonight, Mlangeni will be surrounded by his comrades and friends; quite right too for one who sacrificed so much for many. I was lucky to spend time with him in the making of the CNBC Africa documentary Liliesleaf – the Untold Story and his bluff, no nonsense, persona left an indelible mark on me.    

In the dark days of the underground struggle, in the early 1960s, Mlangeni suffered more than most at the hands of bullying police. In the cells at the old Johannesburg Fort – now the Constitutional Court – where the Rivonia trialists were hauled in chains after the raid, his jailers were ruthless in seeking, in vain, information.

 In a chance meeting in 2010, ironically in the colonial splendour of the Rand Club in downtown Johannesburg, he puffed on a Consulate cigarette as he told me of how the police tortured him with electrodes and dished out arguably the worst beating inflicted on any of the Rivonia trialists. He said at one point the police were waterboarding him; that is, holding a bag over his head while they poured water through.

“I felt my lungs fill up, I was drowning, I was gone…then one of the police hit me hard in the stomach and all of the water spurted out of me and I was OK!”

All of us listening over post lunch drinks, including the late veteran photographer, Alf Kumalo, who once had his skull cracked in police cells, laughed. If you have suffered through politics or journalism, especially as Alf had, you tend to see the funny side of the ugliest of moments.

We even chuckled over the fact that no evidence was directed towards Mlangeni during the Rivonia trial – meaning he spent a lifetime in prison for doing nothing wrong. He pleaded guilty, on principle, to all the charges, shoulder-to-shoulder with his comrades, in the hope the hearing would put apartheid South Africa on trial. It did, the so called terrorists in the dock caught the imagination of the world’s press and transformed into the Benjamin Franklins of Africa.

This principle cost Mlangeni 27 years of his life. In the back of the police van leaving the Palace of Justice in Pretoria, on their way to Robben Island, the accused, including Mandela and Mlangeni, held up three fingers to the young advocate George Bizos who had helped them escape the death sentence.

“Three years George and we will be out!”

It turned out not to be so. A life sentence in apartheid days, meant life, as Robben Island  prisoner, the late Ahmed Kathrada, once commented to me with a hint of irony.

It is a measure of the man that Mlangeni said of his feelings about the 1964 life sentence, nearly half a century on: “We felt happy and proud  that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going.” How much would people give to hear a leader speak that way in 2020?

Related Content

News

How Tito Mboweni tossed a fortune into the bin

Chris Bishop -
South African finance minister Tito Mboweni held a priceless piece of history in his hands but tossed it the bin in the snows of Switzerland. It would have been worth a fortune today.
Read more
News

The life and wisdom of business doyen Richard Maponya

Chris Bishop -
He was one of the big names in business in Africa; as gentlemanly. as he was shrewd. He fought the odds and apartheid to stake his place in business and inspire millions of his countrymen to do the same.
Read more
Southern Africa

Richard Maponya – A beacon of hope to millions

CNBC Africa -
Sad news breaking this morning. Richard Maponya – an icon of black businesspeople in South Africa and beyond, died in the early hours of this morning. Maponya was one of the trailblazers in his country who inspired generations to fight for a place in business. Maponya’s was born in the tiny township of Lenyenye in Limpopo in northern South Africa. He moved across the province to Polokwane where he trained as a teacher. Like many young men of his day he journeyed south to Johannesburg in search of work. The then apartheid laws were stacked against him but Maponya, with sheer grit and determination, worked his way up in business regardless. He started with butcheries and grocery stores and crowned it with opening up Soweto’s first shopping mall at the dawn of democracy in 1994. In a colourful life he dined with the Queen and could count friends from Bill Clinton to Nelson Mandela and Nicky Oppenhiemer. One of his many friends, former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba joins CNBC Africa to talk about the legacy of Richard Maponya.
Read more
Videos

Sheila Sisulu shares fond memories of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela

CNBC Africa -
Sheila Sisulu shares fond memories of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela with CNBC Africa's Lubabalo Mashiqana.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How SA businesses are dealing with financial stress of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most South African companies expect profits to be hit by coronavirus and the carnage the virus will bring to the economy. The degree of stress to the balance sheet however will depend on the overall industry, liquidity and management risk. Joining CNBC Africa to dissect which bottom lines will be most infected by Covid-19 is Phibion Makuwerere, Analyst at Intellidex.
Read more
Videos

Stonebwoy lends his voice in the fight against COVID-19 & racism

CNBC Africa -
This week the world was united in the fight against two pandemics – the coronavirus and racism. The latter was triggered by the recent death of George Floyd, the latest victim of police brutality in the US, which triggered mass protests against discrimination. One of the individuals that took a stand against both pandemics is internationally acclaimed Ghanian musician Stonebwoy. He put on a show, from his home, to shine the light on Covid-19 and racism, raising money to support homeless youth in Ghana.
Read more
Videos

Markets rebound on U.S. job numbers

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda opens most sectors of the economy

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Insights

Why 95-year-old struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was “happy and proud” about a life sentence.

Chris Bishop -
“We felt happy and proud that although the propaganda outside from the government that we were murderers, terrorists and rapists, people now knew we were none of these things and people knew what we were fighting for. That feeling that they know we are not thieves, that we are fighting for freedom, that is what kept us going."
Read more
International News

Why The Stock Market Is Up With 42MM Americans Out Of Work

CNBC -
Stocks have soared despite high unemployment and social unrest. The economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. While the U.S. economy is showing signs of life as businesses reopen
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Contributor -
Investing in digitization will deliver huge dividends to Africa.
Read more
International News

How Pro Sports Leagues Plan To Return

CNBC -
When NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in early March, it set off a chain reaction of professional sports cancellations, the likes of which the country has never seen. Now, three months later, sports are slowly beginning to com
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved