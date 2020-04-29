InsightsEnergy, Environment & Climate Change
Updated:

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

By Chris Bishop

News

International NewsCNBC -

What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International

Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

By Chris Bishop

Oil will recover to $43-a-barrel by the end of the year.

That was the word from commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo at an online briefing by UBS that painted a slightly encouraging picture of the world economy.

The briefing heard that there had been an uptick in investment and retail interest in gold, despite under pressure central banks slowing purchases of bullion – which was a cushion for the world economy last year. Joni Teves a precious metals Strategist for UBS, said she believed the gold market would be well supported in 2021.

Oil was also likely to shake off its low price blues this year despite a drop in demand of 20%,largely because of COVID-19, in a market where supply has not fallen.    

“In the short term there is downward pressure if we keep oil prices subdued,” says Staunovo.

“We will see 43 dollars a barrel at the end of the year. We will see mobility restrictions being removed and oil demand will be high, but it will still take time to recover by December. There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.”

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger Join West Africa Regional Identification Program to Help Millions of People Access Services
Next articleCoronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update – 29 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

No more power cuts? Yes, but for how long?

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
“You are talking about old plants, in pushing that plant you really are doing damage…For the past decade, this maintenance has not been done by the book. It is like servicing a car, the cost of not servicing costs more in the long term than servicing it.”
Read more

Op-Ed: COVID-19 is a huge threat to Africa’s off-grid energy sector and its millions of customers – here’s what needs to be done

Coronavirus Contributor -
While 840 million people still live without electricity and a further 1 billion live without a reliable electrical supply, significant progress has been made in recent years on expanding energy access globally. But without urgent action, off-grid energy could essentially be wiped out
Read more

Op-Ed: This is how Africa can accelerate energy access

Energy, Environment & Climate Change CNBC Africa -
In order to achieve our common goal of combatting energy poverty, it is crucial that the industry and governments come together to adopt new ways of accelerating energy access.
Read more

What you need to know about Africa’s growing lead battery industry causing extensive contamination

Energy, Environment & Climate Change CNBC Africa -
The production of lead batteries is growing rapidly in Africa as the market for lead batteries expands however the industry is causing extensive contamination.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved