CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt will aim to import 600,000-700,000 tonnes of sugar in the 2020-2021 financial year which began on July 1, an agriculture ministry official said on Sunday.

During the last season, Egypt planted 340,000 feddans of sugar cane and more than 600,000 feddans of sugar beet, Mostafa Abdel Gawad, the head of the ministry’s sugar crops council added.