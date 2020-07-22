Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to hold more talks on Renaissance dam

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to resume talks to break a deadlock on the Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, the leaders of the three countries said on Tuesday.

The announcements made separately by Ethiopian leader Abiy Ahmed, Sudan’s Abdalla Hamdok and Egypt’s presidency, followed a virtual mini-African Union summit that was called after they failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.

“The extraordinary meeting… concluded with all parties reaching a major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement,” Abiy’s office said in a statement which was posted on Twitter.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired Tuesday’s online meeting of the AU, confirmed there would be further negotiations.

“The trilateral negotiations remain on track,” Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter.

Sudan and Egypt both fear the $4 billion hydroelectric dam could lead to water shortages in their own countries.

The project has raised concerns in Egypt that already limited Nile waters will be further restricted. The Blue Nile is a tributary of the Nile from which Egypt gets 90% of its fresh water.

‮”‬It was agreed, at the conclusion of the summit, to continue negotiations and focus for the time being on giving priority to developing a binding legal agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam,” a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency said.

Ethiopia, which says it needs the dam to generate electricity for its people, has already achieved the first year of filling its dam due to the rainfall season in the area, the statement from Abiy’s office said.

“The dam under construction is already overtopping,” it said, adding that Ethiopia was committed to a “balanced and win-win” negotiation that ascertains that the river will benefit all the three countries involved.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South African rand softens after rally as investors await data signals

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Wednesday as investors took profits after a rally that took the currency...
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to hold more talks on Renaissance dam

Reuters -
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to resume talks to break a deadlock on the Grand Renaissance Dam...
Read more
Coronavirus

Radisson adds six hotels in Africa in bet on future growth

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Radisson Hotel Group has added six hotels to its African portfolio, the company said on Tuesday, as it pushes...
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Russia’s Alrosa starts diamond prospecting in Zimbabwe through JV with ZDCD

Reuters -
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa on Tuesday said it had started prospecting and preliminary exploration works for primary diamond deposits...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved