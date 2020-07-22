Russia’s Alrosa starts diamond prospecting in Zimbabwe through JV with ZDCD

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian diamond producer Alrosa on Tuesday said it had started prospecting and preliminary exploration works for primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe in a joint venutre with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

“Following the signing of a joint venture agreement with ZCDC to develop diamond deposits in Zimbabwe in December 2019, we are progressing well towards the initiation of the full-scale prospecting works this year,” said Alrosa’s deputy CEO Vladimir Marchenko.