Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Sasol expects delay in last unit in U.S. project to come onstream

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Sasol said on Thursday a unit damaged by fire at its Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) should reach meaningful output by October, a month later than previous guidance.

Even before a fire earlier this year, the Louisiana plant, which converts natural gas into plastics ingredient ethylene, had been hit by delays and cost overruns that led to the company’s joint CEOs stepping down last October.

On Thursday, the world’s top producer of motor fuel from coal said work at the last unit to be repaired from fire damage had experienced “some challenges” and meaningful output was delayed from previous guidance of September.

Six downstream chemical units at the 1.5 million ton per year ethane cracker feed into each other, and can only produce commercially viable output once a meaningful level of production is achieved.

Sasol, which is in talks for a potential partner at its U.S. Base Chemicals assets, said project expenditure is currently $12.7 billion.

Shares in Sasol fell 2.43% to 138.55 rand by 0730 GMT as dampened global fuel demand, concerns about the LCCP project and lower than expect output weighed.

“They are just reminding the market that they have some execution risk with Lake Charles,” Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies said.

Also on Thursday, Sasol gave its sales and production update for the year to June.

Saleable production from its mining business was flat at 36.1 million tonnes versus a year earlier.

Sales of liquid fuels and natural gas fell by 12% and 8% respectively following lower demand because of lockdown restrictions.

Total sales volumes at its performance chemicals business rose 8% compared to the prior year.

Sasol said the novel coronavirus had also impacted production at its organic chemicals operations in Terranova, Italy, and its Nanjing surfactant producing plant in China. Both were both temporarily shut during the third quarter.

Sasol has recorded 774 coronavirus infections, most of which have been in South Africa where two employees have died.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa cuts rates further as COVID-19 strangles economy

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by a further 25 basis points on Thursday, to a...
Read more
Coronavirus

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters -
Reductions in office spending could likely be followed by layoffs and investments in technology that should help improve productivity, said Bill McMahon, chief investment officer of active equity strategies at Charles Schwab.
Read more
Technology

Wall Street retweets: Twitter shares rise on record yearly growth in daily users

Reuters -
Total revenue came in at $683 million, down 19% year-over-year, helped by steadier sales growth from the licensing of users’ posts to researchers and marketers.
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Sasol expects delay in last unit in U.S. project to come onstream

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol said on Thursday a unit damaged by fire at its Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) should...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved