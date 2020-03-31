CoronavirusMining IndabaInsights

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

By CNBC Africa

News

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

By Chris Bishop
Most mines in South Africa – one of the world’s mining capitals – are either shut down or working at reduced output as COVID-19 takes its toll. All but those mines digging vital minerals – like coal for power generation – closed their shafts for fear the disease may spread in the often difficult hot and wet conditions deep underground.
South African mines have proved resilient since George Harrison first uncovered gold in 1886 in open bush that is now the heart of Johannesburg. They hummed through two world wars and yet a war closer to home and a violent revolt in Johannesburg, the city that gold built, saw the mine shafts shut down.
The current lockdown for 21 days will be the joint longest for nearly a century. The last time the mines shut down for three weeks was during the 1987 strike when 230,000 miners downed tools between August 10 and 31. One of the architects of the 1987 strike – seen as a kick against apartheid – was a young lawyer by the name of Cyril Ramaphosa. He led the fledging National Union of Mineworkers, which he founded in 1982, after being seconded to the mining industry by the African National Congress. The shutdown saw deaths and hundreds of thousands of dismissals.
More peaceful was the more recent shut down in January 2008 when Eskom simply ran out of electricity. The gold and platinum mines closed for at least five days; Eskom declared force majeure and production resumed – under 10 to 20% power reductions – early in February.
Surprisingly the mining industry survived both world wars. As thousands of black and white South Africans marched off to battle fields across the continent and in Europe the miners went underground to help finance the allied war effort. Britain struck a deal for cut price gold from the Witwatersrand to fund the First World War and was miffed, to say the least, when South Africa demanded full price again after the armistice in 1918.
This signalled hard times for South African mines.When many white the soldiers returned to South Africa, many complained they were being replaced by cheaper black miners as the mines cut cost. It led to the violent 1922 Rand Revolt when all the Witwatersrand gold mines closed for 10 weeks.
The strike started on 10 January 1922, halting all gold mining activities, from Springs in the east of Johannesburg to Randfontein in the west. More than 220,000 mine workers downed tools shutting 40 gold mines.
Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs. The fighting around the mines saw 200 people killed and more than a 1000 injured.
In Brixton – a working class suburb near the centre of Johannesburg – more than 1500 strikers besieged 183 police; warplanes swooped to drop food for the police and returned to drop bombs on the strikers. The attackers fired back shooting one of the aircrew through the heart. The strike was called off on March 17 and the mines went back to work.
A war closer to home caused the longest closure of the mines. When the South African War broke out on October 11 1899. Many mines were not put on care and maintenance and were allowed to flood. It was only after Johannesburg was captured by the British on 1 June 1900 – nearly nine months later – that a few mines began production again. The gold mines in what is now Mpumalanga – Pilgrim’s Rest and Barberton-, which was the other major gold mining area after the Witwatersrand, were also closed during the war.

Previous articleThe African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
Next articleSouth Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Read more
International

How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers

CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Read more
Coronavirus

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Read more
Videos

Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised

CNBC Africa -
Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Coronavirus Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Read more

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Coronavirus Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Read more

Op-Ed: Victor Oladokun on why Africa urgently needs an Ubuntu Plan

Coronavirus Contributor -
“Africa urgently needs a globally coordinated Ubuntu Plan in response to COVID-19, a fiscal stimulus that recognises our shared and connected humanity, as we find ourselves in the midst of an unprecedented crisis,” writes Victor Oladokun.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved