Why Africa shouldn’t fear America First policy

(DAVOS) Senior officials of the United States government say the world shouldn’t fear its America First policy and as part of this it plans to press on with the Obama baby Power Africa that promises to lift the gloom over the continent – even if it appears not to be a top priority.

President Donald Trump will fly into the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, with the biggest ever US delegation on Thursday to sell his controversial America First policy to world business leaders. It is the first visit by a US president since Bill Clinton in 2000; it is likely to be more significant and controversial. Clinton’s visit was seen as part of an international farewell tour at the end of his term; Trump’s visit comes at the end of a controversial first year in power and protesters have taken to the streets of Zurich and a handful to the conference at Davos to express their displeasure.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross promoted the fruits of Trump’s first year that ushered in growth and said the world shouldn’t fear the America First policy as all it meant was US workers first and free and fair trade with the world.

CNBC Africa asked whether the US-backed infrastructure and energy building project would survive under the Trump administration.

“We have created 400 MW project in Ghana which is only a little over one per cent of what we have promised, but we are planning to go and visit Africa in the second quarter,” says Ross.

So the Power Africa project survives, but only just if the White House lack of enthusiasm is anything to go by.