ANC’s President Cyril Ramaphosa strikes out on the path to power

(DAVOS) The man likely to be the next president of South Africa took a few significant steps on the path to power in the snows of Davos, Switzerland. He spent a few hours on a charm offensive at a dinner in Davos with some of the biggest names in business in South Africa: Stephen Koseff of Investec; Peter Matlare of Barclays Africa; medical supplies millionaire Stanley Bergman; Precious Motsepe; Jacko Maree; Maria Ramos and South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and Johannesburg Stock Exchange head Nicky Newton-King.

It was golden row of business names sat along the table and Ramaphosa walked it, with microphone in hand, smiling his bright smile and cracking jokes. He told them his dream in life was to be a film director and chided Kganyago as hebfor not Lestja for getting a top job at the Interantional Monetary Fund steering committee without wearing a tie to any of the meetings.

“Ï don’t know whether he is trying to assert his rural roots in Limpopo or what,” smiled Cyril to laughter from the dinner party.

It is this light touch that could win Ramaphosa friends among the small group of people who control South Africa’s capital and appeared to be doing so. If Ramaphosa is to take a serious tilt at fixing South Africa’s spluttering economy he must have the support of the business world.

Friendly and avuncular Ramaphosa swapped seats along the long table so he could talk to everyone. It was more like a South African wedding than a formal dinner in Davos.

The talk among the table among the rich and powerful was that Ramaphosa was doing and saying all the right things especially when it came to stamping out corruption..

That was the starter – over to Ramaphosa for the main course. –