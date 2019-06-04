Visa open to partnering with tech firms, European CEO says | Squawk Box Europe Charlotte Hogg, Europe CEO of Visa, discusses the potential for the payments firm to partner with big tech companies.... June 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Trump and Farage are both bad leaders, Labour’s Thornberry says | Trump’s U.K. Visit 2019 International Trump is a ‘poster boy’ for the far right, Mayor of London says | Trump’s U.K. Visit 2019 International Trump is trying to lead America backwards, UK lawmaker says | Trump’s U.K. Visit 2019 Daily Newsletter The smartest way to invest your first $1,000, according to a wealth manager International We expect slightly better economic growth from Australia: Macroeconomic partner | Capital Connection International We don’t focus on how the stock market is moving, Amazon Pay VP says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump an ‘enemy of democracy,’ London protestor says | Squawk Box Europe International A lot of anti-Trump sentiment in the UK, Trump baby blimp designer says | Squawk Box Europe International President Trump to meet with UK PM Theresa May and business leaders | Capital Connection International Chinese tech stocks were in a ‘bloodbath’ but future is bright: Naspers CEO | Street Signs Europe Daily Newsletter How to market uber-luxury travel to the super wealthy | Marketing Media Money International Angela Merkel’s position weakened by SPD resignation, expert says | Street Signs Europe International Azimo looking to go public in 2 to 3 years, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International We’ve got investors with deep pockets, OakNorth founder says | Street Signs Europe International Trump is a ‘highly political animal’ who has never liked the EU, academic says | Street Signs Europe Daily Newsletter Foreign investment into Europe falls for first time in 7 years, EY finds | Squawk Box Europe International US trying to drag UK into trade war with China, Lib Dem leader says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump doing everything he can to undermine NATO, lawmaker says | Squawk Box Europe Latest Posts Chinese tech stocks have been in a ‘bloodbath’ but the future... June 4, 2019 Letsema acquires 51% of African heavy-weight logistics group June 4, 2019 SA’s GDP drop hurts mining profits June 4, 2019 Why this analyst believes SARB got its rate decision wrong June 4, 2019 Drastic structural reform required to turnaround SA’s economy June 4, 2019 Video Letsema acquires 51% of African heavy-weight logistics group June 4, 2019 SA’s GDP drop hurts mining profits June 4, 2019 Why this analyst believes SARB got its rate decision wrong June 4, 2019 Drastic structural reform required to turnaround SA’s economy June 4, 2019 Dis-Chem’s Lynette & Ivan Saltzman on the right chemistry to build... June 4, 2019