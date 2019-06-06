World leaders mark 75th anniversary of D-Day | Capital Connection CNBC's Hadley Gamble reports.... June 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter What you need to know about Zimbabwe and EU’s political talks to ease tensions created in Mugabe-era Daily Newsletter Apple is shutting down iTunes—here’s what will happen to your music International Donohoe: Want trade that’s mutually beneficial to US and Ireland | Street Signs Europe International Donohoe: Disorderly Brexit presents key challenge for Irish economy | Street Signs Europe International See better case to break up Amazon than Facebook or Google: Demos | Squawk Box Europe International Important to commemorate the D-Day, US ambassador to NATO says | Street Signs Europe International Concerned Trump’s unpredictability will cool investment: economist | Squawk Box Europe International Mastercard president: We would partner with big tech and fintech start-ups | Squawk Box Europe International The UK comes out looking quite good out of Trump’s meeting: Partner | Capital Connection International China ramps up push for its own semiconductor industry | Capital Connection International NATO allies are focusing on secure communication systems: US ambassador to NATO | Capital Connection International Turkey has to make a choice on missile purchase: US NATO ambassador | Squawk Box Europe International Visa open to partnering with tech firms, European CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump and Farage are both bad leaders, Labour’s Thornberry says | Trump’s U.K. Visit 2019 International Trump is a ‘poster boy’ for the far right, Mayor of London says | Trump’s U.K. Visit 2019 International Trump is trying to lead America backwards, UK lawmaker says | Trump’s U.K. Visit 2019 Daily Newsletter The smartest way to invest your first $1,000, according to a wealth manager International We expect slightly better economic growth from Australia: Macroeconomic partner | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter We don’t focus on how the stock market is moving, Amazon Pay VP says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump an ‘enemy of democracy,’ London protestor says | Squawk Box Europe Latest Posts What you need to know about Zimbabwe and EU’s political talks... June 5, 2019 Mboweni slams Magashule over ‘reckless statements’ on Reserve Bank June 6, 2019 FNB Business CEO: SME support can help lift SA out of... June 5, 2019 Ugandan govt to compel foreign companies to list on local exchange June 6, 2019 How digital identification could spur Africa’s economic growth June 5, 2019 Video Mboweni slams Magashule over ‘reckless statements’ on Reserve Bank June 6, 2019 FNB Business CEO: SME support can help lift SA out of... June 5, 2019 Ugandan govt to compel foreign companies to list on local exchange June 6, 2019 How digital identification could spur Africa’s economic growth June 5, 2019 Glovo sets up shop in Kenya June 6, 2019