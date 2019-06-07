Every country decides for itself on Huawei: MTS chief executive | Squawk Box Europe Alexey Kornya, CEO of Russian mobile network operator MTS, discusses its newly signed deal with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.... June 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International There’s a risk the trade war becomes a ‘clash of systems’: IHS Markit | Street Signs Europe International Expecting a much more hysterical politics in the UK, professor says | Capital Connection International Fearful that we are in for a long stand-off between US and China: Expert | Capital Connection International Can plant-based dishes disrupt Asia’s burgeoning appetite for meat? | CNBC Reports International The US is in ‘no hurry’ to reach an agreement with China | Street Signs Asia International Nestle: Extremely important to preserve natural resources | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Rihanna: ‘I never thought I’d make this much money’—here’s what it means to her International ‘You’ve got to be in technology these days,’ EY CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Biggest threat to the EU is a trade war: Belgian deputy prime minister | Squawk Box Europe International Chinese President Xi meets with Putin on a three-day visit to Russia | Capital Connection International Trump, Macron and May to attend commemorations at Normandy | Capital Connection International Full interview: Former US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at the 75th anniversary of D-Day International Trump sure Brexit will ‘work out’ for Ireland | Capital Connection International World leaders mark 75th anniversary of D-Day | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter What you need to know about Zimbabwe and EU’s political talks to ease tensions created in Mugabe-era Daily Newsletter Apple is shutting down iTunes—here’s what will happen to your music International Donohoe: Want trade that’s mutually beneficial to US and Ireland | Street Signs Europe International Donohoe: Disorderly Brexit presents key challenge for Irish economy | Street Signs Europe International See better case to break up Amazon than Facebook or Google: Demos | Squawk Box Europe International Important to commemorate the D-Day, US ambassador to NATO says | Street Signs Europe Latest Posts #AABLA2019: Nominations open for the 2019 All Africa Business Leaders Awards June 7, 2019 SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO June 7, 2019 Nigeria withdraws six oil licenses over ‘legacy debts’ June 7, 2019 How the AfCFTA impacts Nigeria’s competitiveness on the continent June 7, 2019 Kenya’s president Kenyatta renews central bank governor’s term, what you should... June 6, 2019 Video Nigeria withdraws six oil licenses over ‘legacy debts’ June 7, 2019 How the AfCFTA impacts Nigeria’s competitiveness on the continent June 7, 2019 SOEs, unemployment weigh down on SA’s competitiveness June 6, 2019 SA economy: Why it’s not all doom and gloom June 6, 2019 SA’s economic nose dive lays bare deep divisions in ANC June 6, 2019