We’re living ‘day to day’ with trade tensions: Strategist | Street Signs Asia There's going to be some volatility in trade tensions going forward, says Patrick Chovanec of Silvercrest Asset Management.... June 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Don’t discount the possibility of a second Brexit referendum: Prof | Street Signs Asia International UK leadership contest completely focused on Brexit, thinktank says | Squawk Box Europe International Can’t rule out the probability of a no-deal Brexit: BlackRock | Street Signs Asia International These eleven candidates are vying to become UK’s next Prime Minister | Squawk Box Europe International There’s a risk the trade war becomes a ‘clash of systems’: IHS Markit | Street Signs Europe International Expecting a much more hysterical politics in the UK, professor says | Capital Connection International Fearful that we are in for a long stand-off between US and China: Expert | Capital Connection International Every country decides for itself on Huawei: MTS chief executive | Squawk Box Europe International Can plant-based dishes disrupt Asia’s burgeoning appetite for meat? | CNBC Reports International The US is in ‘no hurry’ to reach an agreement with China | Street Signs Asia International Nestle: Extremely important to preserve natural resources | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Rihanna: ‘I never thought I’d make this much money’—here’s what it means to her International ‘You’ve got to be in technology these days,’ EY CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Biggest threat to the EU is a trade war: Belgian deputy prime minister | Squawk Box Europe International Chinese President Xi meets with Putin on a three-day visit to Russia | Capital Connection International Trump, Macron and May to attend commemorations at Normandy | Capital Connection International Full interview: Former US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at the 75th anniversary of D-Day International Trump sure Brexit will ‘work out’ for Ireland | Capital Connection International World leaders mark 75th anniversary of D-Day | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter What you need to know about Zimbabwe and EU’s political talks to ease tensions created in Mugabe-era Latest Posts Starting your morning at an obscenely early hour won’t make you... June 7, 2019 The 2019/20 coffee exports in this East African country to rise... June 7, 2019 Why CFOs should being thinking about the cloud June 7, 2019 Nigeria to implement common reporting standard with OECD June 7, 2019 Increasing electricity metering in Nigeria June 7, 2019 Video Why CFOs should being thinking about the cloud June 7, 2019 Nigeria to implement common reporting standard with OECD June 7, 2019 Increasing electricity metering in Nigeria June 7, 2019 SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO, commit to turnaround plan June 7, 2019 Crocodile industry offer investors value for money in Zimbabwe June 7, 2019